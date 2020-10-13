Dollar launches new TVC campaigns for the festive season

13 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Dollar Industries has unveiled a new campaign to promote its existing range of Dollar Bigboss and Dollar Missy.

Post a brand architecture exercise led by LinConsult, the strategic consulting division of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, this campaign was developed by Lowe Lintas Kolkata.

Said Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited: “We have expanded the Bigboss portfolio to include not just innerwear but also athleisure, gym wear and casuals for men. With our decade long association with Akshay Kumar, our brand has witnessed a 3x times growth. Coming to Dollar Missy, for women, armed with an enviable range of womenswear, we felt it was time for us to break old-standing beliefs as well. Our festive collection consists of 102 colors to choose from. The leggings cater to various occasions and are a perfect fit for the women across various leagues of life.”

Speaking on the idea behind the two campaigns, Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “Fit Hai Boss as a tagline has always worked wonders for Dollar Bigboss and this time around we have used the phrase to develop a plot which is futuristic but at the same time it delivers a key message – Bigboss can’t be cloned. This imagery goes hand-in-hand with the newly created Dollar brand identity which speaks of the modern times, the science and innovation involved. Akshay is a brilliant actor who pulls off the film with flying colours. With regards to Missy, the concept was derived from the product itself. These easy-to-slip-on legwear are meant for a wide variety of occasions and uses and lends itself perfectly to the idea that today’s multi-tasking woman is game for #SpeedDressing.”

Both the commercials have been directed by adfilm-maker, Shiven Surendranath.