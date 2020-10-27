Disney+ Hotstar VIP embraces Tamil

26 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

With its next big leap in content, Disney+ Hotstar VIP aspires to become the personal screen for Tamil content-watching audiences.

Starting this Diwali, there is a major line-up planned, the first of which is blockbuster movie Mookuthi Aman starring Nayanthara and RJ Balaji. The platform is also set to launch specials shows – LIVE Telecast directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Kajal Aggarwal; My Perfect Husband starring actors Sathyaraj and Seetha, Triples produced by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Jai Sampath and Vani Bhojan and November Story starring Kollywood’s Tamannaah Bhatia. And there’s more planned.

Said Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar: “We have always been at the forefront of reinventing and reimagining content in India. As we lay the foundation of presenting authentic stories that appeal to Tamil audiences, we are very excited to partner with some of the most prolific minds of the industry. As we announce the launch of new movies-before-theatre and Hotstar Specials shows, we are adding to our existing promise of providing great Tamil entertainment across Live Sports, before TV access to Star VIjay shows and much more – giving our audiences a wide array of content to choose from”