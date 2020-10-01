Dentsu Programmatic targets premium OTT susbcribers under Dentsu Play

01 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

In an effort to plan for activating OTT audiences from premium platforms such as Netflix, Dentsu Play partnered with sibling WATConsult on Tata Motors and came up with a solution to target premium, behind-the-pay-wall OTT audiences on platforms outside of the OTT through integrations using first-party and second-party data partnerships.

Commenting on the success, Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said: “The Great Reset has highlighted several audience trends that will help us enhance our overall brand reach. The increase in OTT content consumption has transformed the way people consume content. This unique data-driven approach from dentsu Programmatic has opened up additional avenues for us to interact, particularly with the audience behind the paywall, while creating a phenomenal impact on our campaign performance as we pioneer an industry-first approach.”

Added Gautam Mehra, CEO, Dentsu Programmatic and Chief Data & Product Officer – APAC: “With our industry first partnerships and integrations enabling insights from platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and large players in the sector, coupled with our proprietary technology, dentsu Programmatic is proud to have unearthed a unique way to drive business success for clients wishing to target OTT audiences. Using Machine Learning at its core, coupled with intelligence from platforms such as Facebook and Google, we aspire to deliver many such industry leading solutions to common client challenges.”

Sharing her views on the same, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said: “As OTT platforms grow and evolve at an exponential rate, they seem to emerge as one of the key focus areas for brands as well as marketers. Therefore, dentsu Programmatic’s tool to effectively tap those audiences has efficiently helped us in actioning a campaign for our brand Tata Nexon EV. From targeting the right set of audiences to creating awareness about the brand and attaining the right amount of consideration, it delivered some remarkable results for the brand.”