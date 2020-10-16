DDB Mudra Group wins IMC mandate for IndoSpace

16 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

IndoSpace, the industrial and logistics real estate player, has awarded its integrated marketing communications mandate to DDB Mudra Group following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, creative & brand strategy will be handled by DDB Mudra and digital media planning will be managed by OMD MudraMax.

Speaking about the win, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, DDB Mudra West said, “Over the last few years, we have developed substantial domain expertise in the B2B space. We are delighted to be working with IndoSpace, the country’s largest industrial and logistics real estate player. The team is excited to use our understanding of consumer behaviour, especially in a post-Covid world, to develop communication for a category that has typically not been product focused.”