Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Why is it that no one really cares about print measurement and the country is so obsessed with television audience measurement?

13 Oct,2020

Straightforward question, and a good straightforward answer. So let’s go for it.. Presenting Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Why is it that no one really cares about print measurement and the country is so obsessed with television audience measurement?

A. You have a legit curiosity. Even I don’t have an answer. I can invent one though. Print is passive medium, active audience. Hence pecking order of primary pick-up of print brands play an important role in developing organic and empirical evidence of response delivery. Primary pick-up also contributes to habit formation for a brand. On the other hand, TV is an active medium but passive audience. But the remote is in the hands of the viewer. The pecking order of channels has to be established through an industry/ third party currency of measurement as that can only determine the ROI of advertiser’s investment. Hence broadcasters felt the need for developing such a currency by involving all relevant stakeholders to create a robust currency. In other words, context, sectoral imperatives and need for measurement for optimising investment have all led to the present system of regular evaluation. There is nothing right or wrong in this situation. It all depends on how the industry evolves. I am sure all media formats would develop measurement norms for the sector to mature and decision making to be rational.