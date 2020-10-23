Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We know you will put a philosophical spin around this question, but we would still like to know: how do you deal with lows in life?

23 Oct,2020

It’s our Friday question. Not provocative, no tease. Just a straightforward one. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum dated October 23. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. We know you will put a philosophical spin around this question, but we would still like to know: how do you deal with lows in life?

A. What is Low? What is High? Highs or lows are a creation of the mind as the mind loves to oscillate between narcissism and victimhood, so that individuals need not focus on the Present which contains the seeds of an equanimous star of mind. When life is in the NOW, in the MOMENT, one has to distrust both the imposters of High or Low. I practise this philosophy. Oops, have I given it a philosophical spin? May be I am a spinner only