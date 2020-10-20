Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We have often wondered about what one should strive for in life: quality or quantity. In our own case, the quest for quality has paid off in terms of perception, but not towards revenues. What’s your view?

20 Oct,2020

A question around quality versus quantity concerns us all, and more so in the media. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question. Presenting the October 20 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. The value of life does not depend on quantity but on quality. Any life lived solely for the self is a life not worth living, as there is no room for the highest goal of attaining Nirvana, the liberation from the endless lifecycle existence. Too philosophical? Let me respond to you specifically: you are blessed to appreciate the quality of your existence. Stop your mind chattering about the dualities of quality and quantity. Stay in your path. Whatever is happening is for good. Believe in it. You will find your path illuminated. Have positive faith and move forward.