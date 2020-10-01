Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We are in the all-important quarter of the year. Time to put on the lights and buy firecrackers?

We could’ve asked him a question about Gandhi Jayanti and what the Mahatma would say about the state of the country or even the media. But that would’ve perhaps elicited a predictable answer (though nothing is ever predictable in BD’s dictionary). So we asked this, because as we look at our calendars, it’s October 1. And for us in the media, THE all-important quarter of the calendar and financial year. Without any further ado, presenting Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 1, 2020 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q.. It’s October 1 and we are in the all-important quarter of the year. Time to put on the lights and buy firecrackers?

A. I can imagine your question has more metaphorical than heralding Navratri and Diwali. I doubt if there will be sparkle at the same level like last year for obvious reasons. There will certainly be a better vibrancy in the business sentiments than the first quarter of the year but there would be an air of cautious optimism at both corporate and consumer end. Incidentally, I pray that I am proved wrong.