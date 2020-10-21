Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The revenues of many news organisations have been hit because of the absence of events. Esp the film and numerous other end-of-the-year awards. But in a sense it was not their core activity anyway… news companies ought to be in the business of news, not doing events. Your views

21 Oct,2020

A. Yes, that’s a collateral damage of Covid-19. In fact all proximity business have been affected in some way or the other. I am sure this would change once vaccine comes in the market. Meanwhile, the resilience and ingenuity of organisations have already enabled them to initiate experiential engagements virtually. But to suggest that it’s not core to news organisation’s operations is not a fair assessment. Ultimately, it’s a monetisation route to an audience access point and it’s relevant for advertisers to leverage that.