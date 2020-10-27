Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The jackets are back in the papers. But are the monies also back? (we’re sure you have inside info)

27 Oct,2020

Short question, long, detailed response. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum dated October 27. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. The jackets are back in the papers. But are the monies also back? (we’re sure you have inside info)

A. When one sows seeds, the reaping process usually has a lag. In case of the bamboo tree, I understand, it takes years. In the same way, if winter comes, can spring be far behind (courtesy ode to west wind). I was so far commenting on metaphors. The moot point is to get out of the classical metrix of yield, volume etc. When volumes comes and advertisers get response to their communication, yield would automatically follow. Fetish for yield should not reduce a media company to lose its power of resilience. The new normal demands that flexibility.