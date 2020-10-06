Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Should award events happen regardless of the onground conduct, because they are finally meant for recognition of work and talent and not the worship of sponsorship monies?

So some of the awards in the media ecosystem haven’t happened this year. To clear the cobwebs in our head, we asked our Wizard with Words & Ideas a question. Without any further ado, presenting Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 5, 2020 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Should award events happen regardless of the onground conduct, because they are finally meant for recognition of work and talent and not the worship of sponsorship monies?

A. It’s better you smell the coffee and get used to the so-called new normal. Award events falls within the ambit of proximity business and any big scale ground event might not happen in the near future. But how are you conflating recognition of good work with holding the same through a ground event? Recognition must happen (virtually or in a controlled environment in sync with protocols of the government) as that gives impetus to good work and to its creator. Sponsorship is an outcome of a well-orchestrated coordination of content, context, environment and quality of audience.