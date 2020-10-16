Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s often difficult asking you questions. We want to be provocative and yet we know we need to be sensitive… since you are a great believer in Lord Krishna’s teachings, please advise us on how we should extricate ourselves out of this ‘chakravyuh’?

16 Oct,2020

A. The so-called chakravyuh is our mental creation. The dualities, as mentioned by you , are an ingrained habit of seeing every situation in binary terms. When life is a continuum, the variation of topography is a given. So why bother? Even to reach from one mountain top to another, one has go through a valley unless one is a spiderman or superman. I may try to suggest a way of combating it: principle of the survival of the empaths. It would improve the tolerance and compassion quotient of an individual. This would make one happy and then happiness spreads.