Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It would be unfair on our readers if we were not to seek your wisdom on the media events of last week, and it would be unfair on you to ask a question on an event of the last week given the realities of life. Please advise what we should do

12 Oct,2020

The question is long and more than explanatory. No, we weren’t trying to be provocative. It was a genuine, honest sentiment. Presenting Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

A. Enquiries/ curiosities are route to advancement of knowledge. Now, what constitutes knowledge, is a million-dollar question. What is knowledge to you or to a reader may not be considered as knowledge to others. Is the Kamala Harris-Pence debate more relevant or the reason for California fire, or why so few people died in Covid-19 in New Zealand? Closer home, should we celebrate the Kanta Prasad story? Or, when a film in Netflix named Social Dilemma highlights the harmful effects of social meda, a Baba ka Dhaba story shows the power of the same media. But most of us have a subliminal schradenfreude syndrome and hence we tend to get interested in stories that have possibilities of debatable POV, and can have corrosive social climate. Why pander to that? As a content generator, I believe in maintaining my freedom to reach… while questioning is a freedom of speech that a reader or you have. So it is about responsibility and ability to focus on issues that concern humanity at large. I am not commenting on relative importance of issues, but it’s my choice where I focus to expand the vistas of my knowledge.