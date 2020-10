Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Is it really possible to be a successful B2B media entity without doing quid pro quos and cash in lieu of content?

14 Oct,2020

A. To my mind it’s a sweeping generalisation. What is right for business will always be right, even if there are evidences of a deviant behaviour. An exception can’t be a rule. One can’t run an extractive business model for long. Hence a business built on sound principles and relentless customer focus need not resort to questionable routes.