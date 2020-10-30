Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Queen Elizabeth II referred to 1992 as ‘Annus Horribilis’ indicating a horrible year. How do you think will she label 2020?

29 Oct,2020

A. ‘Annus Mirabilis’ perhaps. As an incorrigible optimist, I believe this can be a remarkable year in terms of innovation and transformation. I know it’s counter-intuitive when we are witnessing an unprecedented crisis for human civilisation, but a crisis can be an opportunity also. So, as Winston Churchill had opined once: never let a good crisis go to waste.