Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | How much do you think should we trust forecasts by consulting organisations?

07 Oct,2020

So do we take research findings with a pinch or dollops of salt? We asked this question to Dr Bhaskar Das, and here’s what he responded. Without any further ado, presenting the October 7, 2020 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. On the KPMG report we asked about yesterday, how much do you think should we trust these forecasts by consulting organisations?

A. Any research data is indicative and not exhaustive. So doubting the source of data can’t be a panacea. Any data is dynamic and changes with time . So a better route is to deduce insights and take corrective action than waste time in finding error in the data.