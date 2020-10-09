Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Having a killer spirit to achieve success is considered important. But to what extent can one to go in this spirited approach?

It's not exactly our typical end-of-the-week question, but interesting all the same given the times we live in.

Q. Having a killer spirit to achieve success is considered important. But to what extent can one to go in this spirited approach?

A. There is nothing wrong in nurturing a killer spirit (not literally) , but the extent to which one would go is a matter of choice of an individual. So long as the pursuit is dominantly for benefitting one’s society at large in the long run, there is no harm. When the killer spirit is self-centred, ignoring society, environment, ethics et al , then it’s anathema to human progress.