Today's Top Stories
- Daggers drawn. NBF opposes BARC move. Says it wasn’t consulted on ratings pause
- Ratings Bandh! BARC to stop releasing viewership data for individual news channels
- Taboola launches Creative Shop for ads
- Havas establishes customer experience network
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Durga Puja is coming up… as a Kolkata kid your sentiments on the restrictions on community-mingling?
- Shashidhar Nanjundaiah: The competitive face of truth
- Avik Chattopadhyay: Why we need ‘museums’ for brands to tell their stories
- Ad Club Bangalore comments on Tanishq ad
- BARC to pause ratings of news channels
- Indian Society of Advertisers issues statement on Tanishq ad
Videos