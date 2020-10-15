Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Durga Puja is coming up… as a Kolkata kid your sentiments on the restrictions on community-mingling?

15 Oct,2020

Navratri starts on October 17 and there’s exactly a week from now. So we asked our Wizard with Words this question which we are sure he would relate to very much personally. Presenting the September 15 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Durga Puja is coming up… as a Kolkata kid what are your sentiments on the restrictions on community-mingling?

A. Community mingling has its own charm, especially during festive occasions. Covid-19 has made it risky only physically but remote mingling can always happen. This time, even the Pujas have to be viewed online. Kolkata might be different and can follow a restricted hybrid model. Life has always been precious, but we took it for granted. The effects of Covid has forced us to rediscover its value and we realised we have to morph ourselves to a new way of maintaining the old habits to survive. In the current circumstances, nostalgia-led behaviour is regressive.