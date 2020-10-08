Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Despite lower viewership, the gods of news television are all from English. Does that say something about the talent in Hindi News TV or that the Englishwallahs are better?

A. This is a myth to treat anything outside English as subaltern. English is the business language of this country and from primordial time has been assigned a so called superior status. So it is presumed that English speaking population are ensconced in higher echelons of society. And the myth has been perpetuated through empirical behaviour. In fact every language has a distinctive status amongst its users and in society. That’s why hindi and other language media are prospering. English attracts premium but definitely no longer disproportionately.