Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Dassera is coming up, marking the victory of good over evil. Any prevailing/current evil that you think the media should be combating?

22 Oct,2020

Q. Dassera is coming up, marking the victory of good over evil. Any prevailing/current evil that you think the media should be combating?

A. Dassera is celebrated as a victory of good over evil… it is also called Vijayadashami which is made up of two words– Vijaya meaning victory and Dashami meaning the tenth. To my mind, if the world implements UN sustainable development goals, that would form the real victory of good over evil.