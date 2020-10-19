Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | As someone who has headed content operations from the business point of view, is it better to buckle under or stay firm and face the music. Be it editorial or creative content?

So you obviously know what the context is, though we didn’t mention it in the question we posed to Dr Bhaskar Das. Presenting the October 19 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. As someone who has headed content operations from the business point of view, is it better to buckle under or stay firm and face the music. Be it editorial or creative content?

A. in today’s world a black and white is well nigh impossible. However, as a general observation, I feel one ought to adhere to one’s dharma/ purpose as it pays dividends in the long run. I can’t comment on specific compulsions as I won’t able to relate empathetically.