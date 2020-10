Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | As someone who has earned a doctorate after much effort – and not once, but twice over, do you feel cheated when you find people sporting a ‘Dr’ for near-nothing-at-all?

28 Oct,2020

No current context, and no specific reason for asking the question. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum dated October 28. Read on…

Q. As someone who has earned a doctorate after much effort – and not once, but twice over, do you feel cheated when you find people sporting a ‘Dr’ for near-nothing-at-all?

A. A doctorate is a recognition of one’s commitment to learning and contributing to a new knowledge space. In some cases, it happens through an academic rigour. In other cases, the life of an individual itself is a material for doctorate and the contribution through empiricism earns them the accolade. Hence, I feel there is no one way to contribute to knowledge creation.