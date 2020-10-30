Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A Friday Question: Would you say that people who say they are the ultimate in bravery aren’t lions but often big cowards?

30 Oct,2020

Okay, so you know what/who we are hinting at. But, for the moment, let’s take the question at face value. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum dated October 30. Read on…

Q. A Friday Question: Would you say that people who say they are the ultimate in bravery aren’t lions but often big cowards?

A. Seems to be a sweeping generalisation, I feel, without enough data points. Never faced such contra characters in one individual in my lifetime. In fact, it would be impossible to nurture two opposing characters simultaneously. So, I don’t subscribe to your observation. Even if there is existence of such human species, they would be more an exception, than a rule.