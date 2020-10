Controversial Facebook policy head Ankhi Das quits

28 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Facebook India’s policy head Ankhi Das has resigned. She was at the centre of a controversy after a newspaper reported on Facebook’s alleged political biases.

As a report in Times magazine’s website, Shivnath Thukral, former journalist and WhatsApp’s public policy director, has been asked to take over Das’s duties on an interim basis until a replacement can be found. This has not been confirmed or denied by Facebook or Thukral.

According to a statement published on The Hindu website, Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, has said, “Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last nine years. She has been a part of my leadership team over the last two years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future.”