Conde Nast announces key senior appointments

23 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Condé Nast India today announced the appointment of Jabir Merchant as Chief Digital Officer – Sales and Maharsh Shah as Creative Producer – Fiction. Both will report to Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director of Condé Nast India.

Said Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director of Condé Nast India: “2021 will be a pivotal year for Condé Nast India as we further align our business to Condé Nast global priorities. Our mission is to position Condé Nast India as a thought-leading, digital publisher and a preferred premium advertising platform for brands. To succeed, we have restructured and re-skilled our digital sales organisation that will fully leverage our strengths and tap new opportunities presented by the growth in digital advertising. At the same time, we will need to build on the strengths of our legacy business and gain more ground, developing even deeper relationships with advertisers. Together, Chief Digital Officer – Sales Jabir Merchant and Chief Business Officer Arjun Mehra, who oversees our legacy business, will be pivotal in leading this transition as we step into a new era.”