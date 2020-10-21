CenturyPly Heroes is back for Pujo

21 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

CenturyPly, the manufacturer of plywood and decorative laminates, is back with its annual campaign titled CenturyPly Heroes.

CenturyPly, this year is saluting the power of craftsmanship and Mother Nature through a very short film wrapped around the subdued festivities of Durga Puja. The company, notes a communique, is contributing their bit to Nature by planting 1000 trees in collaboration with Grow Trees in the Sunderban mangrove of West Bengal in aid of Amphan Cyclone.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director of CenturyPly said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the advent of CenturyPly Heroes 2020. Continuing the tradition, this year also we aim to touch the lives of real heroes and add warmth to their lives behind all the glitz and glitters of festivals. The carpenters are an integral part of our industry and they keep inspiring us with their strong inner self and mesmerize us with their artistic workmanship. We, at CenturyPly, being a part of the industry, feel responsible to highlight their unwavering and relentless attitude. I hope that people from varied walks of life identify the messaging that we have intended to maintain throughout these years and to connect with the craftsmanship of these carpenters better than before.”