Candyman gets ads around live cricket

30 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

ITC Ltd.’s confectionery brand Candyman Fantastik has released a set of 12 contextual TVCs for its campaign ‘Cricket’s Snacking Partner’.

Notes a communique: “The three-phased campaign, led by contextual TVCs, amplified through subsequent influencer and extensive sampling activities, intends to sweeten up consumers’ homebound cricket cheering experience. Candyman Fantastik Chocostick’s unique cylindrical shape makes it a relevant mnemonic for stumps or the handle of a cricket bat. The contextual TVCs translate the spirit of a cricketer’s ‘Fantastik’ celebratory moment into one which can be replicated by consumers at home with the product, taking a differentiated approach to sweet snacking experience. To further elevate the consumers’ match viewing experience, Candyman Fantastik has launched an in-home mini treats pack, ideal for snacking by oneself or with friends and family during match hours.”