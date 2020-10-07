Canara HSBC OBC Life campaign with Sanjay Manjrekar

06 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance has announced the launch of a brand-new digital campaign- ‘#DependOnInsurance. The A series of five videos will be launched on regular intervals of 7-10 days on all social media handles of Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance during IPL season 2020.

Commenting on the digital campaign, Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, said: “In these tough times of COVID-19 pandemic, IPL brings a sense of breather for masses. People are seeking solutions that are dependable; those that keep them secure and give a guarantee of protection. We wanted to create a campaign which reiterates that insurance is the most dependable solution at all times and Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance is the dependable insurance company which has been fulfilling promises of over 4.5 million customers. And cricket was the best analogy we could use, as there are so many lessons from the game that apply to real life. Dependence on insurance could be well understood and illustrated by a dependable player and that is why we have Sanjay Manjrekar as the face of our campaign.”

Added Parul Ohri, Creative Director, Mompresso: “The stories and storytelling lies at the heart of the series. For the storytelling, we couldn’t have found a better host than Sanjay Manjrekar with his thorough understanding of the game – both as a player and as a commentator As for the stories, it was a long and careful process to sift through thousands of memorable match moments and shortlist just five. But guided by Manjrekar and his wonderful insights of what goes on during those high-pressure situations, we found the perfect stories of dependable cricket legends who kept their promise to their team and country. While the stories are about cricket, they have an important life lesson about the need for dependability and is a spontaneous tie into the dependability of life insurance.”