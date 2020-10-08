Byju tops on IPL ads recall. Dhoni, Kohi most recalled celebs: IIHB study

08 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Byju’s was the most spontaneously recalled brand on the IPL last weekend as MS Dhoni had the highest spontaneous recall as a celebrity endorser. The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) ran a telephonic survey on Sunday, October 4 reaching out to 892 respondents during the day to check out recall of brands, their celebrities and their messaging. There were 41% female respondents, ad 59% male. All respondents were between 15 to 35 years.

So while Byju’s was the most spontaneously recalled brand on the IPL last weekend, its celebrity endorser Shah Rukh Khan trailed behind other celebrities who were more visible, hence more recalled. Dream 11 was at No 2 with multiple endorsers.

Swiggy, Thar, UpGrad and Altroz ranked highest amongst brands that did not use a celebrity. VI was not spontaneously recalled, notes the study.

MS Dhoni had the highest spontaneous recall as a celebrity endorser. Virat Kohli was a not-so-close second. Akshay Kumar was at #3; Ayushmann Khurrana at #4.

Said Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of the IIHB: “So far in the IPL, MS Dhoni is the biggest celebrity. Virat Kohli trails. However, it is surprising that Shahrukh Khan has not done as well as the brand, BYJUs, that he represents. Aamir, though supported by much lesser media weightages, is a better performing celebrity this season at IPL. Non-celebrity brands have done well too. Swiggy, Thar, UpGrad, Altroz, Lenskart, MG Gloster, Facebook, Amazon, Kellogg’s, cricket.com, and VI were mentioned in significant measure by respondents. PhonePe and Swiggy were rated as the best ads of the ones on the IPL. But, the feedback on qualitative goodness was inadequate and is mentioned here only as part of data received by default.”