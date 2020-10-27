Bombay Fables appoints Rafiq Gangjee as CEO

By A Correspondent

Senior entertainment business professional Rafiq Gangjee has been appointed CEO at Bombay Fables, a writer’s company which produces films as a boutique production house. Bombay Fables recently produced Netflix’s ‘Serious Men’ and announced their next with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Gangjee worked with Yash Raj Films as VP, Marketing and Communications for eight years as also Balaji Telefilms, Eros, Cinestaan and Sundial Entertainment. He also runs a consulting firm at Zabardast Communications which he started way back in 1989. He has also taught genetics at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, being a marketing manager at a shipping company and also worked with advertising agencies (Rediff, Everest and Speer).

Said Sejal Shah, Partner at Bombay Fables: “We are beyond thrilled and really lucky to have Rafiq on board at Bombay Fables; the new kid on the block. He has promised to bring structure and vision to our crazy ideas, and mad ambitions. Rafiq will have a tough job fulfilling all our creative dreams”.

On this new appointment of his, Gangjee said: “We grew up listening in awe and rapt attention to entertaining fables from our parents and teachers. And now, to be a part of a kickass team, and along with them, be able to create and weave awesome fables, is a fairytale in itself. The biggest challenge and fun-thing is keeping up with Bhavesh, Sejal and Gaurav’s childlike creative enthusiasm. As they say, “Too much fun will be had by all!”