BC Web Wise wins social media mandate for SBI General Insurance

01 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

BC Web Wise has won the social media mandate for SBI General Insurance Company Limited.

As per the mandate, the agency will be focusing on providing a new look to their social media. Additionally, the agency will create content strategies that are highly relatable & engaging to its audience. This will take the digital community for the brand up a notch!

Commenting on the win, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise said: “SBI General Insurance is a very prestigious account for us. We are of course excited, and also to work with Shefali who is a very savvy digital marketer. What we are looking forward to is being able to develop strategic communication that connects with audience at every phase of their journey where social media has a role to play. Essential optimising the full-funnel marketing relevant within social.”

Added Shefali Khalsa – Head Brand, Corporate Communications and Online Sales of SBI General Insurance Company: “We are glad to onboard BC Web Wise to manage the social media strategy. With the strong domain of digital marketing, BC Web Wise will bring-in newer approach and innovations to elevate SBI General’s social media presence”.

Further Ms. Khalsa added, “In today’s extra-ordinary times, digital space has become very important platform for brands, to capture audience attention. Funneling to which, social media has become the face that reflects a brand’s persona.”