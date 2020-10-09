BBDO India’s #WFHFace for Lacto Calamine

09 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Piramal’s skincare brand Lacto Calamine has got BBDO India to create a digital campaign around Work From Home skincare hashtagged #WFHFace.

Said a Piramal spokesperson: “Covid-19 has pushed us to look at skin care from a ‘back to basics lens’. Earlier, cosmetics were set to be the market leaders but with work from home becoming the new normal, there is an innate need to groom well but not ‘over do’ it. With our philosophy of “Doing Well and Doing Good” where our aspirations are always backed by purpose, we embarked on our contextual Piramal’s #WFHface Lacto Calamine campaign with our marquee product Lacto calamine for our customers to take better care of their oily skin”.

Added Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India: “The ‘new normal’ has had a great impact on the beauty category. Faces are either behind closed doors or behind masks. But a skin care product like Piramal’s Lacto Calamine is hugely relevant even now. Which is why when Shruthi, (the Senior Creative Director on the brand) shared the idea of ‘WFH Face’ we fell in love with it. It’s so real. And even the execution – every single word of the narrative, the cast, the nuances are refreshingly relatable”