BARC says it hasn’t commented on TRP issue. Says mail contents made public by Republic are confidential

18 Oct,2020

By Our Crime Correspondent

Dear God, Grant us a day’s break on a Sunday. In a week, a day’s chutti should be fine, no?

But the A&M beat is suddenly on an overdrive.

So we just received this statement: ” BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency. BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network.”

So what’s this “action” about Republic all about? Since it’s about a confidential mail, we’ll stick to a story on Republicworld.com. Here’s the link https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/barc-email-shreds-param-bir-singhs-trp-case-lies-against-republic-fa.html

Meanwhile, our siesta has been disrupted. Dear God…