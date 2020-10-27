Axis Bank rolls out festive campaign

26 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank, has rolled digital films on the launch of ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’, a festive campaign that offers exciting deals and discounts on more than 100,000 products.

Conceptualised by digital agency AutumnGrey, the ad campaigns showcase stories of how people from different walks of life reciprocate to the unspoken needs of their loved ones.

Speaking on the campaign, Asha Kharga, Group Marketing Head, Axis Bank said: “Dil Se Open Celebrations is a platform idea that enables us to reach out to our customers by offering them the best deals. We have collaborated with well-known brands across categories to offer them the products that they desire. Given the current consumer sentiment, we believe that spending this festive season will be more for legitimate reasons rather than pure indulgence. Hence, our campaign idea pivots around the noble act of gifting – encouraging people to gift sensitively, basis the needs of their loved ones, especially the ones that are often unsaid.”

Added Bodh Deb – Vice President & Branch Head, AutumnGrey: “The last six months life has been a roller-coaster ride for all of us. The one thing that was a definite positive was that we got to spend time and connect with our loved ones all over again. In the process we discovered what they really need and wish for today and led to many of us doing something for our family be it for our better halves, kids or parents. It is this real life insight that got us all excited and also gave us the confidence that we have landed on something that is hopefully going to connect with all our consumers at a deeper personal level.’”