ASCI view on Tanishq ad

14 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has issued a statement following a decision on the complaints received against the Tanishq advertisement. The complaint that the ad was objectionable “since it promoted communal intermingling”, as per an ASCI communique.

Added the ASCI communique: “The advertisement in question was viewed at ASCI by an independent multi stakeholder panel – The Consumer Complaints Council, which balances view points from industry, civil society, lawyers, consumer activists as well as domain experts. This panel was unanimous that nothing in the advertisement was indecent or vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence. The complaint was not upheld, as the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising. Therefore ASCI has no objection to the airing of this advertisement, should the advertiser choose to do so.”