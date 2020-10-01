ASCI resolves 257 complaints in June & July

01 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

In the months of June and July 2020, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) investigated complaints against 363 advertisements, of which 76 were withdrawn by advertisers. The independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) of ASCI evaluated remaining the 287 advertisements, of which complaints against 257 advertisements were upheld. Of these, 150 belonged to the healthcare sector, 40 to education, 20 to food and beverages, 4 to GAMA complaints, 12 to personal care and 31 to the other category.

Said Subhash Kamath, Chairman of ASCI: “There has been a flood of advertisements with dubious claims about COVID-19 cures and preventions. Especially at this time when consumers are feeling more vulnerable about the virus, it becomes more important for us as regulators to ensure that these ads don’t exploit the consumer’s anxiety. We understand that such claims can adversely affect consumers and we are committed to work closely with the Ministry of Ayush to help eliminate such malpractices from society.”