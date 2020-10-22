Anshuman Misra is President, Showt

By A Correspondent

Showt Limited, the creators of Showt (“Shout”), the world’s instant global voting platform, having its global launch in the first quarter in India, has announced that Anshuman Misra will become President of Showt Limited, starting October 21.

Misra is joining Showt after eight years at Hike, where he was Vice President of Operations (Product, Growth, and Engineering) until recently.

Said Showt CEO, Michael March: “We are thrilled to welcome Anshuman to our team. His 17 years of deep tech and commercial experience in leading roles at Hike, Spice Digital, IBM, and Microsoft will be instrumental in helping us quickly to scale Showt to everyone with a mobile phone in India and then the world,” adding: “Anshuman’s proven ability to drive strategic growth in digital consumer products through product innovation, NLP and AI, will greatly contribute to Showt’s partner and consumer offering and growth worldwide.”

Said Misra: “I’m immensely excited about the potential of Showt to give everyone an equal voice in over 65 languages worldwide. Everybody, anywhere on the planet, heard instantly. Showt has simplified this in an incredibly innovative, unique way that makes it truly global. Imagine the common man in India being able to interact with Indian and international public figures in their own language! That was why, when I was asked to join the Showt team, I couldn’t resist.”

Headquartered in Dublin, Showt Limited is the creator of Showt, a platform for brands to connect with their consumers, for stars to connect with their fans and for politicians to connect with their Voters.