Ad Club Bangalore comments on Tanishq ad

15 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Interestingly, the Bengaluru-headquartered Tanishq is not a member of the Advertising Club, Bangalore. But the Club supports them.

The following is the statement on the ad issue:

“The Advertising Club Bangalore strongly condemns the threatening and targeting of Tanishq and its employees in regard to their latest advertisement on the new jewellery line.

We stand together by the team at Tanishq and against such aggression.”