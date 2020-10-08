Aaj Tak revs up Bihar polls coverage with ‘Hello Kaun’

08 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Hindi news channel Aaj Tak has release a song composed specifically for the forthcoming Bihar elections. Set in Bhojpuri style, the song is inspired and taps into the tune of the popular Bhojpuri song titled ‘Hello Kaun’. Aaj Tak’s creative team has written lyrics of the song and it has been sung by Ritesh Pandey, singer, composer and performer of the original ‘Hello Kaun’ song.

Notes a communique; “Traditionally, elections in Bihar attract high attention across India due its dynamics. This year too, the elections will be closely followed, due to its critical timing. With the launch of the ‘Hello Kaun’ song, Aaj Tak intends to dial into the hearts and minds of the native population of Bihar to sensitise them about the upcoming elections. The song encourages the audience to tune into Aaj Tak to update and keep abreast of local issues, concerns of various voter groups’, manifestoes and strategies of various political parties… the song is a similar attempt to reach out to the local audience of Bihar in an innovative and involving manner.”