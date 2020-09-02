Zeel donates to Tamil Nadu to fight against Covid-19

02 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has handed over critical healthcare equipment to the state of Tamil Nadu, further strengthening its fight against Covid-19.

In the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the first batch of 18 ambulances were handed over to the TN government. Additionally, Zee has donated 12,500 PPE Kits, 5,000 Face Shields, Surgical Masks and Sanitisers each, to the state.

Speaking on this initiative, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Zee said: “Zee is committed to provide a strong support to the Tamil Nadu government in its fight against Cvid-19, with a key focus on strengthening the overall healthcare infrastructure. We also stand together with the dedicated police force of Chennai who have been at the frontline in this fight against the pandemic.”