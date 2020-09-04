Today's Top Stories
- Lizol unveils ‘Safe to Touch’ campaign
- Zee Cinemalu celebrates 4 anniv
- 2020: News Channels’ Year of Shame?
- ASCI adds 3k digital platforms for monitoring
- Blink Digital appoints Ratnapriya Mitra as VP-Client Services
- Star Sports launches ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’ for IPL 2020
- Republic Bharat hikes ad rates on the back of high ratings
- Ranjona Banerji: Disintegration of the Media
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Many organisations have been asking their employees to report to work despite no real need for everyone to come home. What’s your view?
- TV9 bets big on cricket by sponsoring IPL & CPL teams
- Publicis confirms Srija Chatterjee’s exit, dissolves role
- Mobile Premier League is Presenting Sponsor for Bigg Boss 2020
Videos