Zee Cinemalu celebrates 4 anniv

04 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Zee Cinemalu, the Telugu movie channel from Zee Entertainment is celebrating its fourth anniversary today (Sept 4).

Commenting on fourth anniversary, Sai Prakash – Business Head of Zee Cinemalu said: “Our process of curating content for programming line-up is based on what we believe the audience will enjoy and appreciate, while at the same time adding a mix of commercial and relaxing home- viewing entertainers, that are creating waves in the Telugu entertainment space. Zee Cinemalu is proud to offer a variety of movie genres that appeals to both the masses as well as the niche audiences looking for something different. We are extremely excited about completing yet another milestone in our journey in the Telugu market. We promise the viewers that we will continue to entertain them with the content that is truly Dil Pai Superhit.”