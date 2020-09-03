Yes Bank launches #ZimmedariSeTayyari campaign

03 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Yes Bank has launched a new campaign titled ‘#ZimmedariSeTayyari’.

Commenting on the launch, Jasneet Bachal, Chief Marketing Officer of the bank, said: “As the unlocking continues in phases and economy picks up pace, it is imperative that we collectively prepare for the new normal in a responsible manner. The #ZimmedariSeTayyari campaign is centered on partnering the bank’s customers and stakeholders to be ready for tomorrow, responsibly by exploring new possibilities – to do good, to care, to inspire and remind each other that we’re in this together. The Bank has showcased innovative solutions and products to enable communities, individuals and businesses to adapt to the evolving changes and embrace tomorrow.”