Welspun mandates Madison Media Sigma

03 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Madison Media has been appointed as the Media AOR for home textile solutions provider, Welspun. The agency will handle the entire media mandate including Print, TV, Radio, Digital, OOH and Activation. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Sigma in Mumbai.

Speaking about the partnership with Madison Media, Nemisha Ghia, CEO, Welspun Retail Business said: “Welspun is very aggressive in its expansion plans in domestic business and we aim to be the market leader in branded home linen market in a short span of time. To take this journey forward, we have selected Madison Media as our media partner. Madison is one of the oldest and respected names in Media business in India and we are confident that this partnership will really help our brands in their accelerated growth path.”

Added Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “The Home has become an even more important place in today’s new normal. And Welspun has been adding inspiration to Bedrooms and Bathrooms all these years. We are excited about partnering Welspun to create even more magic inside Consumers’ homes.”

Said Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma: “We’re excited to be a part of Welspun’s journey, providing home textile solutions in India and across the globe. Looking forward to strengthening this partnership for years to come.”