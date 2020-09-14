Wavemaker collaborates with Indie star Jasleen Royal

14 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has collaborated with singer Jasleen Royal as she launches her much awaited music video Sang Rahiyo, for its Heart Pop ‘I Missed You’ campaign.

Commenting on the collaboration, Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, of Wavemaker India said: “We wanted to build an association that would capture the essence of #HowFarWillYouGoForLove messaging seamlessly. Over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has been an integral part of expressing love and has evolved to a symbol of love. Known for her soul stirring love songs, Jasleen Royal came across as the ideal choice to bring alive the brand’s messaging”.