Watch Preeti Reddy, CEO – South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar at 6pm today

18 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading media services conglomerate WPP presented the BrandZ report of Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands.

At 6pm today (September 18), watch Preeti Reddy, CEO – South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar in an exclusive interview with Pradyuman Maheshwari, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, MxMIndia.

