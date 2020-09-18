Watch Preeti Reddy, CEO – South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar at 6pm today

18 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

 

Preeti Reddy

Leading media services conglomerate WPP presented the BrandZ report of Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands.

 

At 6pm today (September 18), watch Preeti Reddy, CEO – South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar in an exclusive interview with Pradyuman Maheshwari, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, MxMIndia.

 

