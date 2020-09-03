VMLY&R launches Doritos campaign

03 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Establishing itself as the ‘Fuel for Disruption’, Doritos has launched its latest digital campaign #BlameItOnCrunch. With this campaign, the brand has created a series asking people to capture moments of disruption that they see around themselves everyday and #BlameItOnCrunch of Doritos.

Speaking on the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head- Foods, PepsiCo India said: “#BlameItOnCrunch is a simple idea that reflects the product proposition of Doritos in the brand’s own style and humour. The intense flavour and tooth-rattling crunch resonated seamlessly with the Doritians who shared their moments of disruption caused by the power of a Doritos crunch. Consumers have appreciated the campaign as more than 95% influencers have posted organically showcasing various creative renditions and having fun while doing so.”

Added Amandeep Singh, Business Director, VMLY&R, shedding light on the sheer simplicity yet boldness of the campaign: “VMLY&R is a huge believer in the KISS principle- Keep it simple & silly. We wanted to establish the BOLD tonality that Doritos carries internationally with its crunch in the Indian market as well, so our creatives took the simplest route possible- every distortion you see around yourself is the crunch effect, so simply #BlameItOnCrunch”.