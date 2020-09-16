Virat Kohli roped in as Brand Ambassador by Great Learning

15 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Edtech firm Great Learning has announced the appointment of Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. He will lead the brand’s latest ‘Power Ahead’ campaign.

Said Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning: “Virat is the obvious choice to be our brand ambassador because he best embodies the Great Learning ethos of excellence and continuous learning. He exemplifies hard work, integrity and ambition; values that are critical to reach the pinnacle of success in any field. The respect that he commands globally, across all age groups and the connection that he has with the youth make him the perfect partner to deliver our message of ‘powering ahead’ in one’s career through online learning. We, at Great Learning, are looking forward to this association with Virat through which we wish to spread the message that now, through the high quality online learning offered by Great Learning, anyone can grow and succeed as long as they have the desire and put in the effort.”