Vice Media signs on Mediascope

17 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Vice Media Group and Mediascope have announced a deal in India which will see Mediascope take on all sales for Vice’s ad inventory, signalling a new phase of growth for the youth media company in the region.

Vice launched in India in 2018 and claims a reach of over 10 million users on Facebook and scores more than 13 million impressions on Instagram every month

Said Nilesh Zaveri, Vice’s COO (APAC): “Since the launch of Vice India, we have seen tremendous growth across youth audiences and built deep relations with multiple advertisers across industries. VICE is known for its award-winning content which attracts advertisers to us for authentic storytelling around their brands. Our next exciting initiative in the region is partnering with Mediascope to leverage our media inventory across multiple platforms to bring to their large advertiser base.”

Added Marzban Patel, ad representation veteran and Founder & CEO, Mediascope: “Vice is hot. And there can be no better platform to reach the evolved GenZ and millennial Indian and their counterparts across geographies. Mediascope provides only the best premier solutions to advertisers across audience profiles and Vice fits perfectly with our portfolio, ethos and strategy.”