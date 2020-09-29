Vedantu’s new ad stars Aamir Khan

29 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Vedantu, India’s second most valued EdTech startup and a pioneer in the live online tutoring platform has named Bollywood actor, director and filmmaker Aamir Khan for its new ad campaign.

With the tagline, “Samaj Aayega Maza Ayega, Maza Ayega Samajh Ayega” the six-film series conceptualised by The Script Room conveys the effortlessness of live online learning offered by Vedantu. The films are directed by Prasoon Pandey.

Said Shivani Suri, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedantu: “We aim to establish Vedantu synonymous to LIVE learning and revolutionize the online education in India through holistic experiences that foster effective learning. Our campaign is focused on reaching out to parents to address their valid concerns with respect to online learning through a series of very relatable films, which will resonate with them. Aamir Khan as a brand ambassador perfectly embodies the role of an involved parent while bringing his own charm to the character. The tagline itself is well thought of articulation of our brand promise and the learning experience.”

According to Rajesh Ramaswamy (Ramsam), Co-founder, The Script Room: “This was a great opportunity for us. This category is new and exciting. Almost every parent is coping and curious about this new way of education. It was important at this stage to highlight a lot of aspects on online education. So, we had to find an interesting way of using Aamir. Our idea was to convert all the fantastic features and benefits of Vedantu into interesting slice-of-life stories, rooted in some fundamental, easy-to-relate contexts. In fact, everyone including the Vedantu team, Prasoon and Aamir too were more like partners and collaborators on this project. We had a blast making this. It’s a joy to see Prasoon and Aamir together. So enthusiastic and full of ideas.”