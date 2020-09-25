TV9 & Sap India launch show on homegrown entrepreneurs

25 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

TV9 Network in association with technology major SAP India has launced a series titled Leaders of Global Bharat to turn the spotlight on business mentors of home-grown firms. Airing every Sunday at 11:30m am on news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh, the series will showcase success stories of over 150 entrepreneurs who have the potential to galvanise and inspire the youth and budding entrepreneurs of this country.

Explaining the rationale behind the series, Raktim Das, COO, TV9 Studio, said: “There’s never been a more apt time to look at robust leadership lessons that have steered businesses through these extraordinary times. The Covid-19 induced New Normal has sharpened the focus on business leaders who continue to inspire us, mentor us. The series is also an attempt to showcase that an Atmanirbhar Bharat is in the realms of possibilities. I thank SAP India for making this possible.”

Added Krishnan Chatterjee, CCO and Head of Marketing, SAP India Subcontinent: “Recently, SAP India launched Global Bharat programme to provide MSME access to global marketplace, digital skilling their workforce and transform business processes. We are happy to partner with TV9 Network to highlight these stories of grit and determination for emerging and existing entrepreneurs, share our narrative of Hope, Resilience, Innovation and most importantly inspiration to digitally transform their businesses.”